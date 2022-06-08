NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A new development could be headed to North Augusta on a busy highway.

“It’s been growing, and it’s starting to get close and closer to home,” Randy Turner told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about growth in the area.

Turner moved from south Augusta to the Pineview Estates area in Aiken County for a change of pace. “We raised our kids up there and just decided to downsize,” he said. I had horses, and they were getting older and we were getting older, so the kids were gone. So, we just downsized and, found a nice place here,” he recalled.

Thanks to the green light for new development from city leaders, growth and possible traffic could throw a wrench in that plan. “It is worse in the mornings, in the evenings, you know, of course, but we also have a school zone right here,” Turner shared.

The City Council gave their first stamp of approval to annex property off Five Notch Road near Mossy Creek Elementary, so the increase in people will be significant. “People have to slow down, and they see between the two developments,” he said. “So, maybe they could put some more caution lights or red lights, you know, or something like that too could help,” he added.

Turner and others say with only two lanes for traffic, leaders should look at the highway system before adding the nearly 160 townhomes. “The roads, they really can’t handle that amount of traffic. We need more lanes and more turning lanes, you know, as long as that’s done, I don’t see, you know, where it’d be a problem,” he said.

While the development moves forward, Turner says he’s all for growth, but he wants it to slow down. “Gotta take it a step at a time, you know, make sure we do it right,” he said.