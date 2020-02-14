New details and 911 tapes released in the homicide investigation of 6-year old Faye Swetlik

Cayce, Sc (WJBF) – The Cayce Department of Public Safety held a press conference this morning to share the latest details on the Faye Swetlik homicide investigation.

Authorities said while going through trash cans Thursday morning they found a key piece of evidence that told them they needed to go back and look in the wooded area where’s Faye was found again.

They say her body had not been there long.

Police also identified the deceased man found yesterday as 30-year old Coty Scott Taylor, a neighbor.

They say the two deaths are connected.

Taylor was not known to law enforcement and had no criminal history.

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed tomorrow on both bodies.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

