New DA Jared Williams promises to be tough on violent crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Violent crimes top the goal list of the new district attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Before the work begins, a small group socially distanced themselves in the Commission Chamber of the Municipal Building. It included the man of the hour’s family too.

There were nothing but kind words to go around ahead of Jared Williams taking the oath of office as the region’s new district attorney.

“On more than one occasion, I made the case to Jared that while he can go anywhere and practice, he should come home. I don’t think there’s any reason that Augusta should lose one of its brightest to some place like Tampa or Atlanta,” said Superior Court Judge John Flythe.

Flythe said he had that conversation with Williams after the Westminster grad left law school in Florida. And now, after a close race against former DA Natalie Paine, he’s officially sworn in, an emotional moment with his mother and father by his side.

“I’m tearing up because I don’t want it to be a celebration of me. I want it to be a testimony of what God can do,” Williams said wiping back tears.

Now the work begins.

Williams, who once interned for the same office, sits at the helm and inherits some of the most serious cases, some that have been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the first 100 days will be laser focused on violent crimes.

He added, “It’s unacceptable and it’s going to stop.”

Williams also told us he will have no tolerance for certain violence crimes.

“Sex crimes, high level narco trafficking, residential burglaries, I’ve got no tolerance for them and we are going to build an office that reflects that,” he said.

But the work is not all reactive. The new DA also plans to be proactive as well, launching his Checks Over Stripes program for first time offenders to prevent them from repeating crimes. And for youth, there’s a plan too.

“It’s time to rejuvenate juvenile justice. It’s time to implement models that are based on data on how we can actually get this young child on the right track,” he explained. “All we do right now is mirror the adult court system. We need to get innovative. I’ve got someone who is working to actually research what’s working other places and what we can bring here to actually reduce the amount of children who end up in the court system.”

But for now, he’s taking in the moment, one that goes down in history. Jared Williams became the first African American District Attorney in Augusta.

“It’s humbling because my grandma is 90 years old and when she was my age she was denied the right to vote,” Williams told us.

