COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new study released by the College of American Pathologists shows how the COVID-19 virus can cause stillbirths. Although the study was released on Feb. 10, Local Obstetrician Gynecologist Timothy Villegas saw it’s findings in real time during the height of the Delta Variant.

The study finds the virus was not causing harm to the unborn fetus but to the placenta.

This is the organ that is attached to the mother’s uterus and delivers oxygen and nutrients to the baby through the umbilical cord.

The types of damages that may occur when COVID-19 infects a placenta include: increased fibrin, a protein involved in blood clotting, and a rare accumulation of inflammatory cells.

Something that Dr. Villegas saw several months ago after consulting a placental pathologist about these stillbirths.

“I think that’s what we’re seeing now,” said Dr. Villegas. “We’re seeing on the frontlines and in real life patients at that time, now coming to publications where it’s being confirmed where yes, we were in fact seeing that on a large scale during kind of, the part of the pandemic that involved the Delta Variant.”

The study sought out placentas that were infected with COVID-19. They found 68 COVID-19 infected placentas from 12 different countries. 64 of these placentas were from still births and four were from deceased newborns.

The standards for the cases selected were as follows:

“In this multinational case-based retrospective study the inclusion criteria were 1) women having

a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy using reverse transcriptase polymerase chain

reaction (RT-PCR) prior to delivery; 2) an obstetric outcome of either stillbirth or early neonatal death; 3)

the placenta was submitted for pathology examination and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection by PCR

of placental tissues, direct visualization of fetal-derived placental cells using immunohistochemistry for

SARS-CoV-2 antigens, RNA in situ hybridization for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid, or fluorescence in situ

hybridization (FISH), or a combination of these techniques.” College of American Pathologists





Dr. Villegas did share some potentially good news. He said since the Delta Variant he is seeing less of these COVID-19 caused still births.

“I have not seen the same impact of Omicron as we did with Delta. The problem is I don’t know, none of us know what variant is coming next right? And so we might have another delta type variant coming down the road that might start causing these same types of problems and we just don’t know yet,” said Dr. Villegas. “And so, I still think it’s the right thing for people to do to go forward with their vaccinations. Preferably before they even conceive, but if they are pregnant I’m still telling people to move forward with their vaccinations or their boosters at this point.”

The research was completed by 44 doctors including an Atlanta Pathologist David A. Schwartz who led the study.

The study also recommends monitoring of fetuses and newborns for up to two weeks after their mother contracts COVID-19 to help prevent some of these stillbirths and newborn deaths.