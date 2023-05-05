AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The new AugustaCon Comic Book and Pop Culture Convention happening in Augusta Saturday. If you are a fan of comic books, pop culture and dressing up, this event may just be for you.

The show has over 80 vendors for a variety of interests, including comic books, anime, and games as well as television and movies.

Among the featured guests, Pokémon voice actor Jay Goede will be there. And there will be special events like a Super Smash Bros Video Game Tournament and a Cosplay contest.

AugustaCon is taking place Saturday, May 6 at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel on Perimeter Parkway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can still get tickets online. They range in price from $20 to $100 and kids under 11 get in free.