COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Thursday, Columbia County student and parents should learn who will be offered the job to become the county’s next school superintendent.

The board met Tuesday night but did not make a decision.

The three finalists include two employees with Columbia County schools and one from Gwinnett County Schools

Dr. Sandra Carraway is retiring at the end of the school year.

The special called meeting is at Thursday at 4pm.