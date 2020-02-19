New city mic system to stay

Augusta’s new meeting microphone system will stay in place.

The new system allows commissioners to touch a button when they want to speak, with the order showing up on new monitor screens

The microphones also glow red when they are on.

The idea is the system would bring order to the meeting but commissioner Marion Williams calls it a big waste of money.

“That’s crazy for the taxpayer money we done spend on a system that has a red light on it that’s foolish I don’t understand how commissioners be as upset as I am what we spent that money for you can’t control elected officials that’s what they’re trying to do, they can forget about that,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The mic system cost about 25 thousand dollars.