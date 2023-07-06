EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- A new school is breaking ground in Evans Thursday morning.

When it opens next month, “The Oaks School,” a Christian school, will welcome children in grades kindergarten through second, with plans to add a grade level each year through 12th grade.

It’s located on the campus of “Redeemer Church” on William Few Parkway.

According to the school’s founders, Christian classical schooling is the fastest growing education model in the country. Parents are attracted to this model because it teaches virtues and civics, along with a time tested curriculum.

School and church leaders, families, community members, and the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce will have a ceremonial “digging of the dirt” at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

Enrollment for The Oaks School is open through the school’s website.

For more information, call Vickie Davenport at (706)513-7518 or email admin@theoaksevans.org.