AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Several new charges have been brought against a man accused of holding a woman hostage in a vehicle in North Augusta.

North Augusta Public Safety added Kidnapping and Assault charges against Nathaniel Mead for the hostage situation April 20th.

Multiple law enforcement officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Public Safety and South Carolina Highway Patrol shot and injured Meade that evening. He was reportedly shot about 5 times.

Neighbors we spoke with said they were not surprised about Meade’s actions.