AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man charged with the kidnapping and murder of 30-year-old Jamilla (Millie) Shanae’ Smith is now facing drug charges.

34-year-old Daniel Gabriel Harmon has now been charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl of 14 grams or more and one count of trafficking cocaine of 10 grams or more.

According to the arrest warrant, following the search warrant of the 2023 Dodge Charger, Harmon was found to be in possession of approximately 16 grams of fentanyl and 19 grams of cocaine.

According to jail records, these charges were added on Friday, January 12.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.