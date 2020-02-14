New cafe, bakery settles into new Edgefield location

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — You may have noticed work being done recently to one of the buildings along Edgefield’s Courthouse Square. Now a new option for residents after a local baker found there were a niche and a need for what they were doing.

Susan Moroso has spent the last 20 years in Washington state but she’s no stranger to the CSRA.”Originally I’m from Georgia so I’m new back to the area with my family,” she told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Now she has a new spot to get a cup of Joe. “My sister still works in the town and I came over specifically to see her and enjoy this new coffee shop,” she added.

Move over Starbucks there’s a new shop in town.”You see all of these little towns on the Hallmark Channel and here we are and it’s, it’s awesome here,” Tina Colarossi said.

Welcome TLC Confections! It’s a cafe and bakery right along the Square. The building was purchased at the end of March last year and the renovations to the hundred-year-old building kicked off soon after.”We knew that there was brick underneath the drywall. So we thought we were going to come in, do a little painting, open the doors. Every wall had mold on it. We uncovered the beautiful brick and everything, but we ended up actually gutting the building,” Colarossi shared.

Her husband flips house for a living so the project was right up his alley. “We just love downtowns and old towns and it just breaks our heart to see buildings empty and abandoned. Everything has potential and this had a lot of it and so we did all the work ourselves,” she added.

The pair are the owners of the new location. They say that they found a niche and desire for what they were doing and the products they were making after moving from Columbia. “I had a business in Columbia, but I didn’t have a storefront. My specialty is cookie gift boxes, which we still hope to do here, so I had a commercial kitchen where people could order and they could come and pick up or we delivered and we ship all over the country. But I’ve never had a storefront before. This is my first.”

Also before moving to the area, Colarossi was looking for a little pick-me-up while in Edgefield but couldn’t find one. “Nobody had decaf coffee. I mean most of the businesses, most of the restaurants have coffee in the morning, but you know, that’s not their specialty.”

About two-thirds of the menu is coffee drinks and the rest are baked goods and other items. “We’re going to do just a little bit of everything. We’ve got a few breakfast sandwiches on our menu. I’m doing breakfast strombolis, like little handheld pizzas, and some lunch ones. We have four smoothies on our menu and then we have cakes, pies, cookies, cupcakes and just about anything else you can think of,” she said.

As far as the future, Shawn asked Colarossi about the possibilities for the new shop. “I’m not the dreamer. My husband is, I have to think one small step at a time. There’s a lot of potential here at Edgefield. There are a lot of buildings that could be used for things. I almost feel like on day one we’ve outgrown this building. We’ve tried to cram a lot of things in here, in this little small space. So we’d like to either have another location or maybe some other type of business beyond this one. We’ll just have to see,” she said.

Patrons of the new spot say they enjoy what they are experiencing so far.

“I’ve got to see ’em start to finish building this, you know, this beautiful little restaurant and it’s just been a great experience,” Shannon Novak shared.

“We’ve been looking for a while and it’s wonderful,” Moroso added.

The store is located at 109 Courthouse Square in Edgefield. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturdays will be 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can find them on Facebook, here TLC Confections and Gifts.











