EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Multiple businesses have opened up in the Evans Towne Center area in the last few weeks, and owners and developers tell NewsChannel 6, the turnout so far is more than they expected.

Mirin Fusion Kitchen’s second location just had a soft opening in the Evans Society Center.

Archie Ren, the manager, said they already have regulars coming in to try their new menu items, and he’s excited for their grand opening in Mid-August.

“They all love our new location. It’s closer, there’s bigger space, it’s more comfortable,” he said. “We have a new apartment coming, new hotel, farmers market, I think the area is growing.”

The developer of the building that is home to the restaurant and the proposed Tempo by Hilton hotel behind the center, told us the project is coming along well.

“We came to an agreement with the county, and they’re finalizing for the purchase sale agreement, purchase sale agreement will be signed off hopefully by the end of the week,” John Bojescul said. “And then we start our six month due diligence period where we assess the land and engineering to see if it’s feasible to actually build a building on that property.”

Southern Time Clothing is expected to be open by the end of August, and Elements Massage has seen high demand.

“Elements has been a nice addition to our complex and we’re very excited to see things go forward. They are actively looking for massage therapists to fit the need we have in our area,” Bojescul said.

And down the road in the Meybohm Building, the Alumni Cookie Dough and Rooted Coffeehouse duo has become a big attraction since they opened at the end of June.

“You can see the people in the background, this is exactly what we kind of envisioned when we opened this space and had Rooted come in as well, was the parents and the kids both having something in one space,” said Jenifer Harpley, the owner of Alumni Cookie Dough.

There will be a blood drive on Tuesday, August 1st at the Evans Society Center, 925 Ronald Reagan Dr. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in partnership with Shepeard Blood Center.

Donors will receive a gift card to either Mirin Fusion Kitchen or Goat Kick Coffee Company.