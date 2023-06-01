AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In May, Augusta Transit received six new buses form California to help transport riders to various destinations across the CSRA.

In addition, the company is adjusting schedule timings on Route #9 Red Line/Lumpkin Rd.

This change will go in effect Monday, June 5, 2023.

Augusta Transit says this change will improve bus on-time performance and reduce missed connections for transferring passengers at the Gordon Highway Transfer Point (Route #4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill & Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy).

Please note, Route #9 operates Monday thru Friday only.

They say further improvements on other routes will be made in future as they continue to add buses to the fleet and hire more bus operators, bus technicians and more.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination call (706) 821-1719 between 7 a.m. thru 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday or click here for more information.