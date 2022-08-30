AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library has acquired a new bookmobile, and a new extension of the library will provide resources to restricted patrons.

The public is invited to this special unveiling which will start at 9 A.M. and will take place at the main branch location in downtown Augusta at 823 Telfair Street.

The bookmobile will allow the public to check out materials and sign-up for library cards for those that live in Richmond County.

Patrons will also have the opportunity to have their holds delivered or have materials returned to the library by the bookmobile.

The bookmobile also has plans to visit senior homes, parks, schools, daycare centers, and special events.

The library’s director Mr. Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell says, “This is an individual service for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County and helps provide accessible services, resources, and programs for patrons who would not have an opportunity to utilize ARCPLS resources.”

Erin Prentiss, ARCPLS’s outreach manager says that “The bookmobile will meet people where they are. It provides service to people who lack reliable transportation or have mobility concerns.”