New body scanner at Aiken Co. Detention Center finds foreign object in woman

AIKEN (WJBF) – The Aiken County Detention Center has a game-changing weapon to stop drugs, weapons and other contraband from being smuggled into the facility.

With the installation of a full body scanner, all arrestees booked into the facility will be searched using X-ray technology.

The machine scans the inmate from head to toe, searching for metallic and non-metallic items that may be hidden in clothing or within the body.



Courtesy of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

On the first day in operation, detention deputies identified a foreign substance located in a body cavity of Jeana Marie Childers.

Childers was arrested by Aiken Department of Public Safety and booked into the detention center for Trespassing and Shoplifting.

She was subsequently charged with Possession of Heroin.

The purchase price of the body scanner was $177,120.00 and was purchased using inmate telephone commissions.