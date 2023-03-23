AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta leaders are preparing to say goodbye to the old Boathouse, but hopefully hello to something new.

“Something bigger and better that can be utilized, maybe rented out, not sure of the details of that obviously, but I think it’s the right decision by the commission,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners voted against spending big dollars to clean the mold from the Boathouse that forced the Rowing Club out of its home of more than 25 years.

“I am very disappointed, but I’m more disappointed for the loss to the community quite honestly,” said rowing club member Tom Rosensteel.

Sales tax money is one way the city could rebuild the Boathouse, but the current SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) 8, does not include money for the project, so it must wait for the next phase.

But the next phase would only start after all $250 million of SPLOST 8 has been collected, and that is going take years.

‘Five to seven years, we’re already two years in, year two, but I think to do it right, I mean time, government is slow, I think it’s fine,” said Commissioner Frantom.

At the Rowing Club, five to seven years sounds optimistic.

“It could be a decade before a new building gets built, and we recognize that we need to dot our I’s and cross our T’s and get things ready for the next decade,” said Rowing Club Coach Brad Holdren.

At the Boathouse, in with the new is going to take a while.