BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell Police Department will hold a meet and greet so the community can meet the new chief of police, Lamaz Robinson.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 15 at the police department on Burr Street.I

t will take place from 5 until 7 p.m.

He will start on July 19.

Robinson is currently the police chief of the Johnston Police Department. He has been in that role since 2014.