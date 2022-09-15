ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale-Fairfax High School Athletic Department is implementing new procedures for all sporting events this school year.

Students in 8th grade or below will not be allowed to enter the athletic event without a parent or guardian 21 or older.

All fans must sit in the stands. No one will be allowed to walk or stand around during the game except for going to the restroom and/or the concession stand.

Parents/guardians must remain with their child at all times.

School leaders say the new procedures will eliminate concerns regarding unwanted behavior and kids staying on campus after games.