ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale-Fairfax High School Athletic Department is implementing new procedures for all sporting events this school year.
- Students in 8th grade or below will not be allowed to enter the athletic event without a parent or guardian 21 or older.
- All fans must sit in the stands. No one will be allowed to walk or stand around during the game except for going to the restroom and/or the concession stand.
- Parents/guardians must remain with their child at all times.
School leaders say the new procedures will eliminate concerns regarding unwanted behavior and kids staying on campus after games.