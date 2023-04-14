Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- This weekend you can enjoy a new festival – Edgefield Arts with a Heart. The monthly market supports artists and non-profits.

This craft fair is unique for several reasons.

Edgefield Arts With a Heart features only artisan vendors who make their own products. Organizers have several purposes for creating the event.

All vendors fees from the market will be donated to a nonprofit that is based in or serves Edgefield County.

This month, more than 500 dollars will go to “Hope for Hooves.” Organizers Rhonda Nowicki and Jennifer Lewis also thought it was important to bring craft fairs back to Edgefield.

“It was really just born out of necessity. I have been doing markets since 2010 and in that time I’ve seen a decline in the amount of craft fairs and markets that you can go to. There’s a lot of great crafters here in our county and our local area. And they really have no place to go to showcase their talents,” explained Nowicki.

“Hope for Hooves” began as a horse rescue but has evolved into more. Now, the rescue horses can provide emotional support to children with autism, depression and anxiety, and even those whose parents are incarcerated.

CEO Michelle Derrick is grateful for the donation from Arts with a Heart.

“I mean $555 for a non profit is huge. Especially because what we’re going to do with those funds is, we’re going to take and put them into a scholarship fund for children who, maybe their parents can’t afford for them to come to the Resonating with the Rescues Program,” she said.

There will also be live entertainment by groups in Edgefield including the Douglas Elementary Chorus, Rhythm & Dance Studio and Mike Milheim Country and Bluegrass.

The first Edgefield Arts with a Heart will take place Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Edgefield Town Square.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.