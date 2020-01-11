New app could help SC state employees get medical care without trip to doctor

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — A new app could help state employees set the medical care they need without stepping into a doctor’s office.

Governor Henry McMaster and Representatives from MUSC Health have announced a new app. It’s aimed at improving health care access and reducing costs across the state. The app, which covers state employees, helps thousands of people including their dependents.

Patients can use computers, laptops, and smartphones… To access care for more than 40 different health issues.

“This will make an enormous difference for the people of our state,” Governor McMaster said. “MUSC has done a great service for the people, we have great businesses, great one more way for the people to stay healthy in South Carolina,” he added.

Wait times to speak with providers average about four minutes and most visits take less than 15 minutes to complete. You don’t need an appointment.