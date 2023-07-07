AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – You see them everywhere – apartment complexes being built throughout the CSRA. But, some local leaders say the boom may need to take a break.

The Augustan on 12th and Greene Street is one of several apartment complexes currently being built by ATC Construction in Richmond County.

Local business owners we spoke to think the new developments will be good for business, and some commissioners think this type of housing is needed for growth in the county.

“What we’re seeing in growth versus what Columbia County is seeing in growth, by 2035 we’re gonna be about the same,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But, Frantom said some other commissioners are not on-board.

“Commissioner Guilfoyle is trying to get a moratorium to stop apartments all in Richmond County,” Commissioner Frantom said.

But Commissioner Guilfoyle told us on the phone he wants to limit the construction of these complexes in every district except for downtown, to increase the number of homeowners.

The developer said these buildings are necessary because of the growing number of people who work in the area.

“You’ve got [an] increase in the number of people for jobs, you’ve got a great amenity package for people down here who want to play in this market,” said Kurt Eyring, the president of ATC Construction. “And we’re trying to provide housing for those people who want to live near where they play and work.”

ATC has other developments in the works across the county in addition to The Augustan.

One will be an apartment complex at the intersection of Greene and 10th street, and a bed and breakfast on Greene street.

“We got the medical district nearby, you got Augusta U nearby, and you put all of those things together along with this job growth downtown, this is really the place to be,” Eyring said. “Growth is happening and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

The Augustan is expected to be completed before the end of the year. For more information on the other developments coming to the area, click here.