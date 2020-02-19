New Aiken County school supt. named

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County School Board has named its new superintendent.

In a vote last night of 7 to 2, King Laurence got the job, that’s according to board member Jason Crane.

He’s been serving as the Interim Superintendent since September, when Dr. Sean Alford resigned. Laurence has 22 years of education experience with Aiken County Schools.

Latest Headlines: