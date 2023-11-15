There is always an opportunity to get a degree at any age. That is the focus of this edition of The Means Report. Angela Moseley is the dean of the Adult Education program at Augusta Technical College. She tells about the many ways ATC caters to it students and their schedule. Whether it’s a GED, Literacy classes, or learning skills for the workforce, the college has it all. Watch our interview and continue your path to success. Be sure to watch The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.