AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A movie made in Augusta is available online.

“Never Again” as a stage play was launched in the Imperial theater on October 26, 2002, to a sold-out audience before touring the southeast from 2002-2004. Michael Jones later toured two other gospel stage plays, “40 Acres, Who stole the Mule?” from 2006-2009 and “When God calls, will you answer?” from 2011-2018 throughout the southeast.

“Never Again” is based on the mental conditioning of slavery as a grandmother in 2022 explains a timeline of history to her grandson that incles slavery, Negro baseball league, Jim Crow, Vietnam, police injustice, and more.

Director and owner of One Dollar At A Time Michael Jones joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk more about the movie.