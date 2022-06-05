AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A networking event is coming to the CSRA all for a great cause.

The Power Networking Black Tie Gala is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 at Richmond on Greene. Cocktail Hour will be from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The main event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. -10 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser to raise funding for an upcoming Musical Stage Play. It will also raise awareness for suicide, HIV/AIDS, gun violence, domestic violence, and domestic woman’s abuse.

Tickets are sold on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/power-networking-black-tie-gala-tickets-325346067847.



