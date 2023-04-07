AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A protest by a pilots union is attracting attention at Augusta Regional Airport.

Members are hoping it will results in what they call fair compensation.

They work for NetJets, the largest private jet company in the world.

Paulette Gilbert, the vice-president for the union representatives, explained why this protest is important, “It’s not just a few rogue individuals who are unhappy. It’s the entire pilot group.

So far they’ve failed to recognize that we need to bring awareness.”

The demonstration will end at 4:00 p.m. Friday.