Neighbors react to chase ending in Aiken community with suspect arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting.

“This is about the worst thing I can remember,” Susan Moyer told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Breau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about when Cameron Duncan was caught. Moyer has lived near the area for nearly 75 years. She says this is not typical of her neighborhood. “I’ve always felt very safe here. There have been a few things over the years, but nothing major,” she added.

Duncan allegedly led deputies on a pursuit toward the heart of downtown Aiken. When he stopped the white pickup truck he was driving along Trolley Line Road, he got out of the vehicle armed with a gun. According to incident reports, Duncan then attempted to carjack another vehicle with a driver inside. Deputies say this is when he pointed the gun toward them and they opened fire. They eventually caught him on Seneca Avenue. Authorities learned he was shot in the chest and he was taken to the hospital.

“I woke up by a dog going down by the, my house barking and I heard a man’s voice stopping the dog,” James Gunter recalled. “I had a knock on my door and it was two deputies. They were asking me questions about it and I didn’t know what they were talking about,” he added.

“I didn’t hear much at first, my dog started barking really loudly,” Moyer recalled. “About the time I got up to see what he was barking at, my mother called me and said there were police officers all up and down the street. So I got up and looked out and they were going up and down the street here. They were looking with flashlights. I think they had a dog out and I wasn’t sure exactly what was going on. Ten of course looked at the news this morning and found out what had been happening,” she added.

NewsChannel 6 is learning more about deputies Tillman Rushton and Justin Rutland’s careers. Deputy Rutland has been employed with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office since November 2012. Deputy Tillman Rushton since March 2015. They are currently on administrative leave with pay.

Shawn asked Moyer and Gunter, “Does the incident make you concerned for your safety?” “I will say a little more concerned. I’m probably gonna be a little more cautious, but these kinds of things, sadly, these days can happen anywhere. So I’m gonna be a little more cautious, but I’m not gonna give up on my neighborhood,” Moyer said. “Yes, sir, I’m concerned about it,” Gunter added.

Duncan has a lengthy criminal arrest history. He was arrested once for running a chop shop and motor vehicle theft and pleaded down to receiving stolen goods. Duncan spent three months in jail. He also has multiple arrests for charges related to motor vehicle theft dating back to when he was 17. We’ve learned of another incident involving a stolen vehicle that was reported in January. A man contacted the sheriff’s office after Duncan borrowed his vehicle and never brought it back. According to an incident report, the victim gave Duncan 24 hours to return the vehicle before pressing charges. The warrant for Duncan’s arrest for breach of trust was still active at the time of the vehicle pursuit and the officer-involved shooting.

SLED is investigating the incident.

He has since been released from the hospital and is being held at Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated with this developing story.