Nearly 3000 jobs available in SC during virtual hiring week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Nearly three thousand positions need to be filled in South Carolina.
The “Honoring Our Veterans Virtual Job Fair” is sponsored by the Department of Employment and Workforce.
More than 90 companies will be taking part in the event.
It’s free, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Veterans get early access starting at 9:00 a.m.
Registration is required to attend the virtual event. Jobseekers will need to create a free profile with Premier Virtual and upload their resume prior to the event starting.
Employers Registered To Participate:
- 84 Lumber
- ADUSA Distribution, LLC
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- All Ways Caring Home Care
- Allegiance Industries
- Allied Universal Security
- Already HomeCare
- Amazon
- Aryzta
- Associates Asset Recovery
- Automation Personnel Services, Inc.
- Bausch and Lomb
- BD – Becton Dickinson
- Beaufort County
- lue Cross Blue Shield of SC – IT
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC –Administrative/Customer Service
- BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC
- Borden Dairy
- Borgers USA Corp
- BridgeWorks
- Carowinds
- Central Textiles, Inc.
- Champion Aerospace
- Chief Services and Security Solutions
- City of Columbia
- City of Rock Hill
- Coastal Employment
- Coastal Sealcoat
- COLOR-Fi
- Comporium
- Contec Inc.
- Cooper Standard
- CPM Federal Credit Union
- District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
- Dollar General
- Effex Management Solutions
- F. Schumacher & Co.
- FedEx Ground
- FootPrint
- G&I Security Company, LLC
- Georgia-Pacific
- GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc.
- Green River Cabins
- Greenville County School District
- Harbor Freight Tools
- HHS
- HUSQVARNA
- International Paper – Laurens
- International Paper – Lexington
- Keer America Corporation
- Kelly Services
- Kentwool
- Kiawah Island Golf Resort
- Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
- Lexington Medical Center Extended Care
- Liptrot
- Maxabilities
- McLeod Health
- Medshore Ambulance Services
- Mergon Corporation
- Meyer Utility Structures
- Midcon Cables Co., Inc.
- Military Sealift Command
- NEXIEN
- OCAB CAA Inc.
- Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
- Performance Foodservice
- Pleasurecraft Engine Group
- Procon & Associates, INC
- Randstad
- Rhino Demolition
- Ross Distribution
- Safe Rack
- Saluda County Detention
- Santee Cooper
- SC Department of Corrections
- SC Highway Patrol
- SC Thrive
- Sitel
- Soft-Tex
- South State Bank
- Spectrum –Charter Communications
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Stevens Protection Investigation LLC
- Terminix Service Inc.
- TICO Terminal Investment Corporation
- Unique Loom
- Vulcan Materials Company
- Waffle House, Inc.
- Wendcharles II, Wendy’s
- White Oak Manor
To register, click here.