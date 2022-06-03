AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The NCAA announced Friday that Augusta University Men’s Basketball was in violation of helping a student-athlete with academics.

According to their website, the student-athlete competed in 16 contests and received competition-related expenses while ineligible.

It goes on to say, the head and former assistant coaches took additional steps to help the student-athlete in unauthorized ways.

According to the site, an academic coordinator witnessed the head coach editing and adding content to a paper the student-athlete wrote for an English class.

Also, during a virtually proctored exam, the academic coordinator/instructor observed the former assistant coach sitting with the student-athlete as he was taking the exam.

Read the entire release below:

Following an in-depth investigation, the following penalties will be enforced:

Three years of probation.

A reduction of two financial aid awards in the men’s basketball program, one during the 2022-23 academic year and one during the 2023-24 academic year.

A fine of $5,000 (self-imposed).

A vacation of individual, regular-season and conference tournament records in which the student-athlete participated while ineligible (self-imposed).

A suspension of two scrimmages and three regular-season contests for the head coach (self-imposed; completed during the 2021-22 academic year).

A two-year show-cause order for the head coach. Any member school employing the head coach during this period must complete the following: Suspend the head coach from all coaching duties and activities for the first five conference games of the 2022-23 season. The head coach must attend NCAA Regional Rules Seminars, with at least one session focused on academic integrity. The head coach must attend monthly meetings with the school’s senior compliance administrator for rules education. At least one meeting must be focused on academic integrity. The head coach must collaborate with academic services to develop and implement a “best practices” guide related to student-athlete academics. The head coach must participate in ethics training during the second year of the show-cause period.

A two-year show-cause order for the assistant coach. Any member school employing the assistant coach during this period must restrict him from all athletically related activities.

The director of athletics, compliance director and faculty athletics representative must attend NCAA Regional Rules Seminars in 2022 and 2023.

Augusta University issued a statement regarding these offenses: