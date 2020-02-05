NC: bloody woman may be linked to multiple stabbings

WAKE FOREST, Nc (ABC News) – A bloody woman who walked into an Orange County store Tuesday night may be connected to the stabbing of three people in Wake Forest, officials said.

It happened in the 1100 block of Fairway Villas off Capital Boulevard near the Wake Forest Country Club just after 7:30 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

Police do not believe the stabbing was random.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in the hours after, a woman covered in blood entered a convenience store saying she was stabbed in the incident.

Deputies arrived at the Popp Shoppe and determined the woman was not injured and the blood was not her own. The woman was taken to UNC Hospital.

“It is our belief that this woman is a material witness if not a participant of a crime that occurred in Wake Forest; to assist Wake Forest police, we have detained this individual so that they can come to Orange County, speak to her and determine her involvement in the crime,” Orange County Sheriff Blackwood said.

An investigation is on-going.

