CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip.

The 20-year-old Davis and teammates D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed Nov. 13 after returning from the trip to see a play in Washington, D.C.

Attendees watch a pre-recorded video during a memorial service in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Over a nine thousand students and locals attended the service at John Paul Jones Arena to honor three student football players who were killed on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP)

Authorities have said former member of the football team Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop on campus.

Davis’ service will be held Wednesday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, South Carolina.