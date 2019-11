(ABC News) – The Little Mermaid comes to life – tonight on WJBF.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Disney classic—the live version contains a never-before-seen hybrid format.

The Little Mermaid Live!” stars, actor and producer Queen Latifah as Ursula. Reggae musician, Shaggy will voice Sebastian—and John Stamos, will play Chef Louis.

It’s tonight at 8:00pm right here on WJBF NewsChannel 6!