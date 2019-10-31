Missing: A boulder weighing 1 ton

ARIZONA (CNN) – A bit of magic or just plain criminal?

A missing boulder has officials in Arizona scratching their heads.

Someone stole the “Wizard Rock” from Prescott National Forest 2 weeks ago…And officials want it back!

But what is really confusing is how?

The rock weighs one ton!

So it seems a simple levitation spell wouldn’t do the trick!

Park officials say this boulder is extremely popular and many people stop to take pictures and admire it.

The thief is facing a maximum fine of $5,000 or 6 months in jail.

This isn’t the first time a boulder bandit has struck.

Over the past few months there have been two others stolen.

Park officials say the rocks ranging from 750 to 2,000 pounds, and they would obviously have had to be removed with heavy equipment.