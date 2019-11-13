Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times last month in Philadelphia

(ABC News) – The father of an 11-month-old boy, who was shot four times in Philadelphia last month, is now under arrest in connection with the shooting, the district attorney’s office announced on Tuesday.

Yaseem Munir Jenkins was shot four times, including once in the head, while inside a vehicle in the city’s Hunting Park section on October 19, 2019.

Authorities say the toddler was in the back seat of a car, along with his father, Nafes Monroe, his stepmother and another man when shots rang out.

Investigators say Monroe used his son as a human shield to thwart off a potential upset drug dealer

Even after the shooting, reports say Monroe didn’t rush his son to the hospital.

Yaseem Munir Jenkins continues to fight for his life.