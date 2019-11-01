Daylight saving time ends this weekend

(CNN) – It’s that time of year when the clocks change and you get that extra hour of sleep.

Daylight saving time ends at 2am this Sunday, November 3rd.

So it’s time to “fall back” to standard time

Smart devices will usually do it automatically.

But most people will still need to set a few clocks back an hour manually.

There are a few places where people don’t have to do anything because they never went on daylight saving time — like Puerto Rico, The Virgin Islands, or the states of Hawaii and Arizona.

But the rest of us will get what feels like an extra hour in bed Sunday morning, guilt free.

Daylight saving time will return at 2am on March 8th.