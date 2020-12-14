California faith based group feeds 5000

San Francisco, CA– Religious and other community groups in the San Francisco area are distributing food for holiday meals to people who have been hard hit by the economic impact of the pandemic.

People gathered in a parking lot, packing trucks full of donated food, including turkeys, trimmings, and organic vegetables.

They are also providing gift cards and other resources for people in need.

Rev. Joseph Bryant is part of the San Francisco African American Faith Based Coalition:

“People are struggling just to eat and feed their families, especially because work has been cut back. jobs have been reduced. People don’t have income consistently.”

The event is called “Feeding 5000” after the biblical story of Jesus feeding 5,000 people.