Scotland County, Nc (WBTW) – North Carolina deputies are looking for a toddler who was reportedly abducted.

There is an amber alert out for Allyson Oxendine in Scotland County. That’s near the South Carolina state line.

The sheriff’s office says Allyson turned three years old yesterday–the same day she was reported missing.

She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a maroon shirt, and slip-on Croc shoes.

No information about her abductor has been released.