National Winnie the Pooh Day celebrates author’s 137th birthday

TAMPA (WFLA) — National Winnie the Pooh Day is celebrated on January 18 and is dedicated to author A.A. Milne’s birthday in 1882.

Milne is the creator and author of America’s favorite Pooh Bear, Winnie.

Milne was inspired to write his fictional Winnie the Pooh books by a black bear named Winnie who lived at the London Zoo during World War I. Milne had a son named Christopher Robin who would visit the bear often at the zoo.

The boy’s relationship with the black bear inspired Milne to write the collection of Winnie-the-Pooh books in 1926.

