National Unfriend Day is Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Go ahead and hit delete, Sunday, November 17 is National ‘Unfriend’ Day.

Jimmy Kimmel declared the day ‘National Facebook Unfriend Day” to inspire people to tidy-up their social media accounts.

Social media use can interfere with sleep, mental health or daily responsibilities.

Some psychologists say ‘unfriending’ certain people can be a good solution for those problems.

Clearing out your connections can make more room in your newsfeed for people you’re close with — which can be a more rewarding way to use social media.