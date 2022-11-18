AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the FDA, supply shortages of the antibiotic Amoxicillin and the ADHD medication Adderall have been making it hard for people to get the treatment they need.

Local pharmacists said the medications have been hard to keep on pharmacy shelves since early October.

“There’s a variety of reasons that cause shortages. Obviously, it can be manufacturer, just kind of supply and demand issues, but this one, particularly the Amoxicillin, seems to be related to the uptick in RSV we’re seeing locally,” said Brent Lake, the pharmacy supervisor at Augusta University’s Moore Clinic.

He said it’s relatively easy to find substitutes for Amoxicillin.

“You have a lot of similar other antibiotics that are out there and available that your doctors can prescribe to make sure that they have adequate antibiotic coverage for whatever infectious organism they’re trying to treat,” Lake said.

However, it’s not so easy to find substitutes for Adderall.

“Adderall itself is a controlled substance, so you’re not able to just go willy nilly change to anything else. You have to talk to your doctor,” he said. “You don’t want to switch to some other generic compound just because that’s the option. It’d be something that you really want to discuss with your doctor because obviously every medication has side effects.”

Other common medications could be harder to come by in the near future as well. Lake said the time for people to talk to their doctors is now.

“If you go to a pharmacy and the pharmacy says we don’t have it and we can’t get it, make sure you reach out to your doctor and they can prescribe something else,” he said. “Or they can work with the pharmacy to see what they actually have that can be prescribed in its place.”

Click here for the FDA‘s current drug shortage list. Click here for the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists drug shortage list.