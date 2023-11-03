(NEXSTAR) – If ever there were a day to ingest all of your meats, cheeses and veggies via some type of bread-based vessel, this is it.

Nov. 3 marks National Sandwich Day, a quasi-holiday established to justify every American’s burning desire to devour nothing but sandwiches at nearly every meal. And today, plenty of major sandwich chains are happy to indulge our cravings with special deals and discounts on all manner of sammies, subs, grinders and hoagies.

In the mood for a sandwich? Of course you are. Take a look at today’s deals below, then cancel any non-sandwich lunch engagements you may or may not have previously scheduled.

Firehouse Subs

This National Sandwich Day, Firehouse Subs will be donating a portion of the sales from its King’s Hawaiian Pork and Slaw Sandwiches to a Hawaii disaster relief fund established by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The sandwich is available for a limited-time, and a portion of all sales — not just on National Sandwich Day — will go toward the fund.

Grubhub

Grubhub’s current “Gold Days of GrubHub” promotion is currently offering deals at several different sandwich chains, including: 50% a turkey and provolone sandwich at Jersey Mike’s (valid on total orders of $20 or more); up to 50% off on sandwiches at Buffalo Wild Wings (valid on orders of $25 or more); a free Baconator at Wendy’s (valid on purchases of $20 or more); 20% off orders of $20 or more at Arby’s; and buy-one-get-one sandwiches at Wawa. Click here for additional details and restrictions.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s is offering free delivery for orders placed via the shop’s Jersey Mike’s App. The offer is valid through Nov. 6.

Jimmy John’s

Customers who belong to the Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards program can get $1 off on all mobile orders placed on Nov. 3.

McAlister’s Deli

Customers who belong to the McAlister’s Rewards program can redeem a buy-one-get-one deal on sandwiches (exclusions here) at participating restaurants now through Nov. 9.

Subway

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, Subway is launching a “loyalty program point match” promotion: Beginning on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m., potential customers can visit SubwayPointMatch.com and upload a screenshot of their rewards balance from a competing restaurant’s app — and Subway will match the point balance, up to 5,000 points. The catch? Users must be newly subscribed members to the Subway MVP rewards program. More information, including a list of the eligible competing apps, is available at SubwayPointMatch.com.

