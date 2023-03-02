AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It’s Dr. Seuss’ birthday and educators and students celebrate him with national “Read Across America” day.

Administrators and teachers at A. Brian Merry Elementary School in Augusta invited local community leaders, educators, sorority members and the Westside High School championship basketball team to read to students.

NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin donned her Dr. Seuss hat and read to students in various classes.

National “Read Across America” day is held each year on March 2nd and encourages children to delve into reading.