HOUSTON (CW39) – We are a country that loves its cheese . . . we can all at least still agree on THAT, right? So this is a holiday we can get behind.

Today is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

Food historians say many cultures around the world have enjoyed cooked bread and cheese since ancient times. The United States modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich originated in the 1920s. As sliced bread and American cheese became easily available, Americans began making open-faced grilled cheese sandwiches.

United States government cookbooks describe Navy cooks broiling “American cheese filling sandwiches” during World War II.

HOW TO OBSERVE #GrilledCheeseSandwichDay

Make your favorite version of a grilled cheese sandwich. Do you use American cheese or do you prefer Swiss? What’s your favorite cheese? Serve it with your favorite soup and sides, too. Layer it and make a double-decker grilled cheese sandwich. Add ham or bacon for extra flavor and variety. Share with us all the ways you make grilled cheese sandwiches or try this recipe below:

Grilled cheese sandwiches are versatile thanks to the ability to mix and match cheeses, bread, and seasonings. Adding sauteed vegetables or herb-infused oils can elevate this simple comfort food to a whole other level.

According to a survey in honor of the holiday, 87% of Americans say they like grilled cheese.

Families, take this day to the next level and make personalized sandwiches. Get creative with your grilled cheese by bringing out the cookie cutters. Imagine the fun the kids will have and everyone can make unique-shaped sandwiches. Don’t fret about the crusts because you can dip them in your favorite sauces or soups. Try adding ranch, siracha or a dill dip. How will you mix it up?

The top five cheeses we want in our sandwiches according to the survey are: Cheddar . . . American . . . Swiss . . . provolone . . . and pepper jack.

As for where it ranks among other comfort foods, grilled cheeses are our SECOND favorite melted cheese food. Pizza came in first . . . grilled cheese and mac and cheese tied for second . . . and cheeseburgers came in fourth. That’s some incredibly stiff competition.