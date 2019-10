GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) – Columbia County Community Connections is teaming up with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for National Drug Take Back Day.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 56% of teens believe prescription drugs are easier to get than illicit drugs.

Saturday October 26th, you can drop off expired or unused prescription medication at Kroger in Grovetown.

The address is 435 Lewiston Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Liquids, needles and sharps are not accepted.