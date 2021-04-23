National Drug Take Back Day, April 24

Augusta, GA -(WJBF) Saturday, April 24, 2021 local sheriff’s offices will participate in the 20th Annual National Drug Take Back Day. You can drop off unwanted and expired prescription medications at one of the following:
CVS: 1520 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
CVS: 2902 Peach Orchard, Augusta, GA
Kroger: 435 Lewiston Road, Grovetown, GA
Columbia County’s Sheriff’s Office Substation: 650-A Ronald Regan Drive, Evans, GA
Parks Pharmacy: 437 Georgia Avenue, North Augusta, SC
Clyburn Center for Primary Care Pharmacy: 1000 Clyburn Place, Aiken, SC
CVS: 5608 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC
Walgreens: 5220 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC
Each event runs from 10:00am until 2:00pm. It is free and open to the public.