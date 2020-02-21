Narcotics investigation in Augusta leads to 3 arrests

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Walker, Bradley Hackley, and Richard Bargeron. The three co-conspirators were arrested at the Executive Inn and Suites on Gordon Highway around 10:45pm on February 16th.

Investigators seized over 2 kilograms of Methamphetamine, 2.05 pounds of Marijuana, 3.73 ounces of Heroin, 2.05 ounces of Cocaine, 46 Oxycodone Pills, 28 MDMA pills, 25 Xanax Pills, 63 Amphetamine Pills, 2 guns (one stolen), $23,889.00 in cash, and one vehicle.

Authorities are expecting more charges to come and both State and Federal indictments are expected.

Richard Bargero

Kevin Walker

Bradley Hackley

