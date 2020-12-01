North Augusta investigators respond to deadly accident between SUV and garbage truck

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Officers with North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly accident.

At least one person is dead after an accident involving an SUV and a garbage truck.







It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Five Notch Road at Caretta Street.

This intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Traffic will be diverted down Caretta and Heil Streets.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

