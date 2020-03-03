NAPS is looking for a missing man

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing man.

26-year old Trenton Nichols has not been seen or heard from since February 17th.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Trenton or has any information regarding his disappearance please contact the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at (803) 279-2121.

Latest Headlines: