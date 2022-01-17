N.A. intersection re-opened after 22,000 lb crane weight fell into roadway

#Update | The crane weight is back on the truck and the intersection has been re-opened.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety is on-scene after a crane weight fell into the roadway at the intersection of Georgia and Carolina Avenues.

The weight was reported to weigh 22,000 lbs. – so, 11 tons. The crane weight was being transported by an 18-wheeler when it fell off in the intersection.

One lane of Georgia Avenue is currently shut down at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Carolina Avenue.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the city’s Streets and Drains Department is on-scene.

A wrecker service arrived on scene approximately 9:20 a.m.

There is no currently no ETA on the removal of the crane weight.