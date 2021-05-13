NAPS arrest wanted Georgia man after short stand-off

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc (WJBF) – A Georgia man is in custody in South Carolina after a short stand-off with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

NewsChannel 6 learned that the suspect was hiding inside a unit at the Breckenridge Apartments located at the corner of West Martintown Road and Knox Avenue. Nearby units were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Picture courtesy of: Chris Wills

According to Lt. Tim Thornton, the suspect did not have any weapons and did not pose a threat to others.

A negotiator was called in to talk the wanted man out of the apartment unit. He is now in police custody.

No word on what the suspect was wanted for.